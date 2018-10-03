202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. police search…

Montgomery Co. police search for Rockville sex assault suspect

By Joslyn Chesson October 3, 2018 6:33 am 10/03/2018 06:33am
Share

WASHINGTON — Police in Rockville, Maryland, are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman early Wednesday morning

Montgomery County police say they received the call just after 12 a.m. and began searching the area of West Gude Drive near Frederick Road.

Police are looking for a 25- to 30-year-old white or Hispanic man wearing a tight jersey and striped shorts.

Below is a map where police were initially searching for the man.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime jennifer ortiz Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News rockville sex assault
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500