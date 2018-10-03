Montgomery Co. police search for Rockville sex assault suspect

Police are looking for a 25- to 30-year-old white or Hispanic man they say sexually assaulted a woman early Wednesday morning. The man was last seen wearing a tight jersey and striped shorts.

Montgomery County police say they received the call just after 12 a.m. and began searching the area of West Gude Drive near Frederick Road.

Police are looking for a 25- to 30-year-old white or Hispanic man wearing a tight jersey and striped shorts.

