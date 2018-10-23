Germantown, Md. fatal shooting investigated as homicide

Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 12900 block of Churchill Ridge Circle in Germantown around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — A fatal shooting in Germantown, Maryland on Tuesday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 12900 block of Churchill Ridge Circle in Germantown around 12:30 a.m. Officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His identity had not been released as of Tuesday morning.

Police said an investigation was ongoing, and asked anyone with information on the man’s death to contact officials at 240-773-5070.

