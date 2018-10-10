Brown drinking water reported in Montgomery Co.

Utility crews have been working to resolve a handful of complaints about brown drinking water in the Rockville-Aspen Hill area.

WASHINGTON — Utility crews have been working to resolve a handful of complaints about brown drinking water in the Rockville-Aspen Hill area.

Calls from customers came in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in the area of Norbeck and Bel Pre roads.

Lyn Riggins, of the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, said crews have been running water out of fire hydrants to remove the discolored water. “We are actively out there flushing to resolve that issue,” she said. Riggins added that the issue has been resolved for most of the people affected.

While the discolored water is not dangerous, you’re advised to avoid doing laundry if your water is brown, or if you see trucks flushing fire hydrants near you.

“It’s not uncommon, if we’re doing work in the area, to see a little bit of discolored water,” Riggins said. “That happens as a result of turning the water off on our side, and turning it back on.”

She said WSSC experiences close to 2,000 water main breaks a year, and any time a water main is shut down for repairs and put back in service, it’s possible for discolored water to occur.

Anyone still experiencing the problem is asked to call WSSC’s 24-hour emergency number at 301-206-4002.

Here is a map of the approximate area affected:

