202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Suspect sought in incident…

Suspect sought in incident that led to Montgomery College lockdown

By Rick Massimo September 26, 2018 7:25 pm 09/26/2018 07:25pm
2 Shares

WASHINGTON — Police in Takoma Park, Maryland, are asking the public’s help in identifying a man they said caused a Montgomery College campus to shut down for about 90 minutes Wednesday.

CLICK TO EXPAND: The man police said pointed a gun at people Wednesday at the Takoma Park campus of Montgomery College. (Courtesy Takoma Park police)

The Takoma Park and Montgomery County police departments said in a statement that they got a call just after 8 a.m. reporting that a man with a gun was on the third floor of the Student Services Center. A spokesman for the police told The Washington Post that a security guard said a “person pointed a gun at him.”

The police checked out the area but couldn’t find him. They looked at security-camera footage and found he had left before the police got there.

The campus was on lockdown for about 90 minutes while police investigated.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes, with a camouflage backpack.

If you know any more about the incident, the Takoma Park police ask that you call them at 301-270-1100.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Local News lockdown Maryland News montgomery college Montgomery County, MD News rick massimo
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500