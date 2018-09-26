Suspect sought in incident that led to Montgomery College lockdown

Police in Takoma Park, Maryland, are asking the public for help in identifying a man they said caused a Montgomery College campus to shut down for about 90 minutes Wednesday.

The Takoma Park and Montgomery County police departments said in a statement that they got a call just after 8 a.m. reporting that a man with a gun was on the third floor of the Student Services Center. A spokesman for the police told The Washington Post that a security guard said a “person pointed a gun at him.”

The police checked out the area but couldn’t find him. They looked at security-camera footage and found he had left before the police got there.

The campus was on lockdown for about 90 minutes while police investigated.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes, with a camouflage backpack.

If you know any more about the incident, the Takoma Park police ask that you call them at 301-270-1100.

