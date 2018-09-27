Students from Ford’s Md. alma mater attended Kavanaugh hearing

Students from California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford’s alma mater, Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland, attended the Thursday hearing between Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill.

WASHINGTON — Students from Christine Blasey Ford’s alma mater, Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland, attended the Thursday hearing between Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill.

Senior Kate Chlopak told ABC News’ Tara Palmeri that they were given excused absences to attend the hearing.

“We are extremely proud of her for using her voice, and she inspires us to use ours,” Chlopak said of Ford.

Ford, a psychology professor in California, alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers in the 1980s.

When asked about what Ford went through and if Chlopak has heard of similar situations happening to others who attend the all-girls school, Chlopak said she had not.

“I personally have not had friends who’ve had experiences like this. That’s not saying that [it] has not happened,” she said.

Chlopak said she and three other students, all in their school-issued uniforms, shared one ticket to the hearing and took turns sitting in the room.

“I think that for young women — including us — having someone stand up to someone who is being confirmed into the Supreme Court of the United States, it’s a lot,” Chlopak said.

