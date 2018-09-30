202
Police: Couple found dead in Spencerville home after ‘domestic-related’ shooting

By Nahal Amouzadeh September 30, 2018 1:35 am 09/30/2018 01:35am
WASHINGTON — A couple was found dead with gunshot wounds to their bodies in their Spencerville home in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday night following what police described as a “domestic-related event.”

The 56-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were found around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Peach Orchard Road with apparent gunshot wounds, police said, after an adult family member who also lives in the home notified police.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased were involved in a relationship and lived together in the home,” Captain Paul Starks of the Montgomery County Police Department said.

Police are unsure of the motive, but are investigating the shooting as a “domestic-related event,” Starks said.

“We don’t believe there is any danger to the public at this time,” he said.

Starks said there are no records of police previously responding to the home.

He said police expect to release more information, including the identities of the deceased, Sunday morning after notifying family.

