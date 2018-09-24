202
Montgomery County police: Don't open Apple Gift card email. It's a scam

By Lisa Weiner September 24, 2018
WASHINGTON — If you received a notice saying you successfully sent an Apple Gift Card, do not open it, Montgomery County police said Monday.

Police are warning residents not to click on phony links inside the email.

If you recently bought an Apple gift card and are not sure if the email is a scam, police suggest that you contact Apple directly, using a separate contact information not found inside the email.

An example might include a charge you don’t recognize and instructions to complete the transaction within 24 hours.

 

Topics:
apple gift card scam Montgomery County, MD
