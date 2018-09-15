Car plunges into Montgomery Co. pool during driving lesson

A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman said that a car plunged into the pool of the North Creek Community Center in Montgomery Village.

WASHINGTON — A driving practice lesson became a swimming lesson at a Montgomery County community center.

It happened before 1 p.m. Saturday. A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman said that a car plunged into the pool of the North Creek Community Center in Montgomery Village.

Two people got themselves out of the car and were not hurt, in what police say, was driver error during a parking practice session.

Gaithersburg police is investigating the incident.

