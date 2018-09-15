202
Car plunges into Montgomery Co. pool during driving lesson

By Abigail Constantino September 15, 2018 11:07 pm 09/15/2018 11:07pm
A car plunges into a community pool in a Montgomery County community center on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

WASHINGTON — A driving practice lesson became a swimming lesson at a Montgomery County community center.

It happened before 1 p.m. Saturday. A Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman said that a car plunged into the pool of the North Creek Community Center in Montgomery Village.

Two people got themselves out of the car and were not hurt, in what police say, was driver error during a parking practice session.

Gaithersburg police is investigating the incident.

car Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News north creek community center pool
