Georgia Ave. shift to ease bottleneck in historic Brookeville

"Drivers consistently face delays and congestion when navigating the current, narrow, two-lane roadway through this historic Maryland town. Fortunately, that's all about to change," said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

WASHINGTON — The small historic town of Brookeville in northern Montgomery County, Maryland, is about to be liberated from congestion caused by work-bound commuters just passing through.

At least that’s the goal of shifting Georgia Avenue west of town.

At a groundbreaking ceremony for the project Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also promised improvements for commuters.

“Drivers consistently face delays and congestion when navigating the current, narrow, two-lane roadway through this historic Maryland town. Fortunately, that’s all about to change,” Hogan said.

The vision for what’s going to happen is similar to how burgeoning traffic volume was handled in Leesburg, Virginia. Like crosshairs on a bull’s-eye, Routes 7 and 15 used to cut through the middle of historic Leesburg until bypass detours for the highways were built around the city.

The $47.6 million project to shift Georgia Avenue/Maryland Route 97 includes a new 0.7-mile stretch of two-lane highway north of Goldmine Road and south of Holiday Drive. It will also include bike lanes and sidewalks, new lighting and signage, stormwater management facilities and drainage systems.

In addition, two new bridges will be built over Meadow Branch and Reddy Branch streams.

Construction will begin on the southern end of the project near the Longwood Community Center. The new roadway is expected to be ready for traffic by the fall of 2021.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.