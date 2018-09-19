202
Bethesda man with secret tunnels beneath his home makes court appearance

By Jennifer Ortiz September 19, 2018 7:45 am 09/19/2018 07:45am
Askia Khafra, 21, died in the basement of this Bethesda home in September. County officials have since condemned it. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

WASHINGTON — The 27-year-old Bethesda man who had a network of secret tunnels beneath his home and who is charged with second degree murder in the basement fire that killed a man a year ago appeared in court for a hearing Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Daniel Beckwitt’s lawyer renewed his demands that the state provide more details in its allegation that Beckwitt acted in disregard for human life.

Askia Khafra, 21, who was digging the tunnels that sank 20 feet below Beckwitt’s house, died last September when the basement caught fire.

Prosecutors says Beckwitt knew of the fire hazard because of the dangerous hoarding conditions and various electrical cords used in the tunnels.

Beckwitt’s next court date is Oct. 12.

Related Gallery

1 year later: Deadly fire exposes wealthy Bethesda man’s secret underground tunnels

A year ago, a deadly fire exposed Daniel Beckwitt’s curious campaign to build an underground bunker for protection from a nuclear attack. Neighbors knew nothing about the tunnels before they heard Beckwitt’s screams and saw smoke pouring from the house where 21-year-old Askia Khafra died that afternoon. Beckwitt is facing second-degree murder charges.

