11-year-old girl dies in hospital after murder-suicide in Md.

By Jack Pointer September 21, 2018 1:35 pm 09/21/2018 01:35pm
WASHINGTON — An 11-year-old girl who was wounded during what police have called a domestic murder-suicide in Montgomery County, Maryland, has died.

Mina Kim had been hospitalized following Monday’s shooting in the Colesville area of Silver Spring. Police believe Yong Mun kim, 57, fatally shot Sang Yeon Kim, 48, and son Andy Kim, 10. An unidentified 22-year-old woman was wounded as well. She remains hospitalized in stable condition.

After shooting the four, police believe, Yong Mun Kim then turned the gun on himself. He was the father of the children, they said, and the young woman likely was his daughter from a previous relationship.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of this murder-suicide. Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.

