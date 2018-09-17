3 dead, 2 critically injured in murder-suicide in Montgomery Co.

Three people are dead, including a woman and her 10-year-old son, and two other people, including another child, have critical injuries after a domestic-related murder-suicide in Silver Spring, Maryland. Police have released the names of the adults who have died, including the man they believe opened fire on his family.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A woman and her 10-year-old son are dead, another child and a young woman are wounded and the boy’s father turned the gun on himself in the early hours of Monday in the Colesville area of Silver Spring, Maryland, the police said.

Just after midnight, officers received a 911 call from a home on Amberleigh Drive, just off New Hampshire Avenue.

“They made entry in the home and located five individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” said Police Capt. Paul Starks.

Later Monday, the police said that Sang Yeon Kim, 48, died at the scene. Her son, Andy Kim, 10, died later at a hospital.

A 22-year-old woman and another child were taken to a hospital in what police are calling critical condition.

Yong Mun Kim, 57, was also dead at the scene. Police said detectives believe he shot four members of his family, then himself. He was the father of the children, and that the young woman was Sang Yeong Kim’s daughter, likely from a previous relationship, the police said.

“We believe that all the violence was contained within the home and we are not looking for a suspect,” Starks said.

5 shot in murder suicide in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Police say all are family members. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/uWbLgbnUY9 — Nick Iannelli (@NickWTOP) September 17, 2018

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.