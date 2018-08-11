Survivors of deadly Silver Spring apartment explosion hold vigil 2 years later

Although the Flower Branch Apartment complex has been rebuilt, some neighbors are speaking out about the constant state of emotional stress they’ve experienced since the incident.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Survivors of a deadly apartment explosion in Silver Spring, Maryland, two years ago gathered outside of the rebuilt building to remember the victims and demand action.

Neighbors held a candlelight vigil outside the Flower Branch Apartment complex Friday to honor the seven victims, including two children, who were killed on Aug.10th, 2016, after a gas leak led to an explosion at the complex. Many others were injured and left without a place to live.

“In my mind, always, I have a picture of my father from when he was still alive,” said Eric Jimenez, who spoke to NBC Washington about losing his father.

Although the complex has been rebuilt, some spoke about the constant state of emotional stress they’ve experienced since the incident . Others say it’s been an ongoing battle in court.

Gustavo Torres, with the organization CASA, also spoke about the pending lawsuit and said it is an emotional strain on the victims.

A landlord tenant bill has been put in place, adding tenant advocates in the consumer protection office, as well as inspectors in the Housing Department, in a move officials hope will better protect tenants and help prevent another tragedy.

A judge has asked for a resolution by March of next year.

A monument will be built in memory of the victims.

