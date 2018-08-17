Police release sketch of pantsless man wanted in Rockville sex assault

Montgomery County police need help identifying a man who they said grabbed a woman and tried to force off her clothes at a Rockville, Maryland, apartment complex earlier this week. See a composite sketch of the suspect.

WASHINGTON — Police need help identifying a man who they said grabbed a woman and tried to force off her clothes at a Rockville, Maryland, apartment complex earlier this week. A sketch of the suspect was released Friday.

The alleged assault occurred around 11 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rollins Avenue, Montgomery County police said.

The suspect, who was not wearing pants at the time, approached a woman sitting outside talking on her cellphone, police said. He then grabbed her by the shirt and tried to force off her pants, but ran away after the victim fought back.

After the attack, the woman helped police create the computer-generated composite image of the suspect. Police described the man as 5-foot-7 with a husky build and in his mid 30s.

The composite sketch shows a man with a broad face and wide jawline, acne, black hair and brown eyes.

When the woman was attacked, police said the suspect did not have on pants, but was wearing a tan baseball cap and a tan T-shirt.

Detectives are urging people with information about the attack to call the special victims division at 240-773-5050. An anonymous tip line is available at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map of the area where the assault happened.

