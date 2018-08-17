Police: Drive-by shooting suspect fired multiple rounds at Montgomery Co. house

Police are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting of a home in the Piney Branch area of Montgomery County earlier this month.

Around 7:30 a.m. Aug. 3, a gold- or tan-color SUV approached a home in the 1000 block of Quebec Terrace and the front-seat passenger shot at the home multiple times. People were in the house at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured, Montgomery County police said.

During the shooting, the suspect reloaded the handgun and continued to fire at the house, police said.

The gunman is described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old and about 6 feet tall with a thin build. The suspect had short black hair, a thin black beard and was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded-sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes.

Officers who responded found that the targeted house has a broken front window and bullet fragments inside. Also, officers found “numerous” spent shell casings in the roadway of Quebec Terrace and a bullet fragment in the roadway of Quebec Street.

Anyone with information about the case, the suspect(s) or the SUV can call the police at 240-773-6870.

Below is a map with the location near the shooting:

