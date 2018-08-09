Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 women at Rockville treatment centers

The man is charged in sexual assaults that occurred in March and July in two Stepping Stones Recovery Houses, which provide people with housing after receiving treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.

Steven G. Mitchell, 53, of Rockville, is charged in sexual assaults that occurred in March and July in two Stepping Stones Recovery Houses, which provide people with housing after receiving treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.

The police said Mitchell is connected to the two Stepping Stones houses, but couldn’t say how.

On March 21, one woman was visiting a resident at the First Street house when Mitchell asked to speak with her in his room and sexually assaulted her there, the police said.

Mitchell was arrested on July 13, after investigators obtained DNA comparisons, and charged with second-degree rape, fourth-degree sexual offense and second-degree assault.

While detectives were investigating that incident, a second woman reported being sexually assaulted July 7 while she was a resident at a Stepping Stones facility on Reading Terrace.

The police said Mitchell went to the First Street facility on July 7 after the house manager called and asked for help with an intoxicated resident, went into the victim’s room twice that night and sexually assaulted her each time.

Mitchell was charged Thursday with two counts of third-degree sexual offense, two counts of fourth-degree sexual contact without consent, four counts of second-degree rape for the July 7 incident.

Detectives believe there may be other victims. Those who have more information can call the detectives at 240-773-5400.

