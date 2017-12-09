Md. firefighter, FBI agent dead following series of crashes on I-270

Montgomery County police said the first crash happened in the fast lane of southbound I-270, north of Gude Drive, around 10 p.m. Friday.

Sadly, @mcfrs learned this morning of the untimely passing of Sander Cohen, a Lieutenant w/ the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department & a Deputy Chief w/ MD State Fire Marshal’s Office, Maryland State Police. - he was involved in a collision on I270 near Falls Rd 12/8 ~10p pic.twitter.com/8t7lIYgzc5

WASHINGTON — A series of tragic crashes overnight in Rockville have left a Maryland firefighter and an FBI agent dead.

Sander Cohen, 33, deputy chief with the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office and a lieutenant with the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department, died following the crash.

FBI Baltimore identified the second man killed as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Carlos Wolff, 36.

According to authorities, Deputy Chief Cohen, driving his private vehicle, stopped to assist Special Agent Wolff, who’d been involved in what appeared to be a single-vehicle crash that left his vehicle disabled in the fast lane.

“Deputy Chief Cohen had no idea that inside the vehicle he stopped to help was another law enforcement officer,” said Col. William Pallozzi, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police at a news briefing. “Deputy Chief Cohen never hesitated to provide that help.”

Cohen put on his flashers in order to block traffic and protect the scene.

Cohen and Wolff then moved to the shoulder of the southbound fast lane on foot where they were standing when another vehicle, a Honda, approached the scene.

The Honda swerved left and struck both men, police believe.

They were thrown over the jersey wall into the northbound lanes where one of them was then struck by an approaching Acura.

Cohen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wolff was transported to Suburban Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Sander Cohen never hesitated to act last night. He stopped, he helped someone in need, and now he has joined the ranks of Maryland’s fallen heroes,” Pallozzi said.

“Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal Sander Cohen was an exemplary investigator and leader who took great pride in his law enforcement career and who devoted himself to protecting and serving the citizens of Maryland,” Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said. “Sander will be missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. We will forever keep the Cohen family in our thoughts and prayers.”

According to the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department, Cohen grew up in the area and was a graduate of Winston Churchill High School.

Deputy Cohen was off duty at the time of the crash, however Pallozzi said his death would be considered “a line of duty death.”

“The actions he took to preserve life and protect property placed him in an official capacity at that time,” Pallozzi said. “The heroes of law enforcement and fire service are on the job every day and every night, on duty or off duty, they’re there to serve.”

FBI Baltimore asked for people to keep Wolff and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

The crash halted traffic on the main lanes in both directions for hours. They reopened around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Three other people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities don’t believe alcohol was involved.

The cause of the initial crash crash involving Special Agent Wolff’s vehicle remains under investigation.

“The actual causes remain under investigation,” said Greg Shipley, a spokesman for the Maryland State Police. “It will take some time before our crash team can come up with its calculations and collect all of the evidence and examine all that’s been collected to determine [the cause].”

No charges have been filed in connection to the crash and everyone involved stayed on the scene. If any charges are filed, they will be filed by the State Attorney’s office in Montgomery County once the investigation is completed.

A map of the area where the crash occurred:

WTOP’s Nahal Amouzadeh, Patrick Roth and John Domen contributed to this report.

