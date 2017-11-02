Police seek details of contact with Silver Spring videotaping suspect

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Members of the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigation Division say it will be an extensive and time-consuming investigation into the suspected videotaping in a bathroom at a Silver Spring gymnastics studio.

Police say they have connected Jonathan Oldale, 54, of Chevy Chase, to a key fob camera found in a backpack in a bathroom at Silver Star Gymnastics in Silver Spring on May 5. But detectives have not located any videos of victims from the gym. Oldale’s children took classes at the gym.

Concerned parents whose children came in contact with Oldale have been asked by police to email investigators (oldaleinvestigation@montgomerycountymd.gov).

Parents are asked to describe, as specifically as possible, what their child’s interactions have been with Oldale. They are also asked to submit an everyday picture of their child.

“The investigation is ongoing, so any data we have concerns about, we obviously will continue to look at those things to see if there are any images of young people,” said Paul Liquorie of Montgomery County police.

At a community meeting in Chevy Chase, Wednesday, some parents expressed disappointment that the video camera was found May 5, but Oldale was not arrested until Oct. 18.

Police told parents he was served with a search warrant days after the camera was discovered, and thus was aware for the past months of police’s intense interest in his activities. Liquorie said forensic digital examinations take time, and there is a backlog of work, including involving cases of violent crime.

Oldale is free on bond after being charged with one misdemeanor count of conducting visual surveillance of an individual, without their consent, in a private place with prurient intent.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.