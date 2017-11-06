Police ID officer who shot driver at Silver Spring shopping center

WASHINGTON — Police in Montgomery County have released the name of the officer who they say fired on an SUV driver who had reportedly rammed another car at a Silver Spring shopping center Sunday evening.

Police identified the officer as Todd Archer, a 10-year veteran of the department.

In a news release, police said Archer fired his weapon, striking the 52-year-old driver of a 2003 Cadillac Escalade. The SUV driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that were not described as life-threatening. Police did not release the driver’s name.

Authorities had been called to the Stoneymill Square shopping center at the corner of Veirs Mill Road and Randolph Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a 911 caller said an unknown SUV was ramming his vehicle.

The caller, identified by police as a 29-year-old man in a 2016 Toyota Camry, was not injured.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the 911 call and the shooting remain under investigation. Following police protocol, the officer has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation. The states’s attorney’s office will also review the findings of the police investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department’s Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

