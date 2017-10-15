201.5
St. Elmo’s Fire: Blaze breaks out at underground garage in Bethesda

By Reem Nadeem October 15, 2017 9:06 am 10/15/2017 09:06am
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County firefighters battled a blaze inside an underground parking garage in Bethesda around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The fire was in the lowest level of the garage, under a 16-story residential building called Bainbridge Apartments on St. Elmo Street. No injuries were reported but several cars have been damaged by the fire.

A sprinkler kept the flames under control until firefighters could put the fire out. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Below is a map of the area.

Topics:
bethesda Latest News Local News Maryland News montgomery county fire Montgomery County, MD News reem nadeem
