St. Elmo’s Fire: Blaze breaks out at underground garage in Bethesda

(~715a) 4918 St Elmo St., Bethesda. Bainbridge Apts, 16-sty residential apt w/ ‘zoned’ fire alarm, fire on G-4 lowest level parking garage pic.twitter.com/MJq20TtNcz — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 15, 2017



Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County firefighters battled a blaze inside an underground parking garage in Bethesda around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The fire was in the lowest level of the garage, under a 16-story residential building called Bainbridge Apartments on St. Elmo Street. No injuries were reported but several cars have been damaged by the fire.

A sprinkler kept the flames under control until firefighters could put the fire out. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Below is a map of the area.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.