St. Elmo’s Fire: Blaze breaks out at underground garage in Bethesda

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON — Montgomery County firefighters battled a blaze inside an underground parking garage in Bethesda around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday.
The fire was in the lowest level of the garage, under a 16-story residential building called Bainbridge Apartments on St. Elmo Street. No injuries were reported but several cars have been damaged by the fire.
A sprinkler kept the flames under control until firefighters could put the fire out. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Below is a map of the area.
