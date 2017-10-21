201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. man, 19,…

Montgomery Co. man, 19, dead after pedestrian crash

By Reem Nadeem October 21, 2017 12:19 pm 10/21/2017 12:19pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car early Saturday in Montgomery County.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Jaumoithe Houseal of Welbeck Road was struck by a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling westbound on Shady Grove Road.

Houseal was transported to a hospital where he died.

The reason for the crash is still under investigation. The Hyundai was driven by Carlos Marco Montano, 50, of Gaithersburg. Montano stayed on the scene of the crash, police say.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 240-773-6620.

Here is a map of the area police say the crash occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
fatal pedestrian crash Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News reem nadeem shady grove road
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin patches worth visiting

There’s no shortage of farms and orchards with pick-your-own patches. Here are a few to visit this fall.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest