Montgomery Co. man, 19, dead after pedestrian crash

WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car early Saturday in Montgomery County.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Jaumoithe Houseal of Welbeck Road was struck by a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling westbound on Shady Grove Road.

Houseal was transported to a hospital where he died.

The reason for the crash is still under investigation. The Hyundai was driven by Carlos Marco Montano, 50, of Gaithersburg. Montano stayed on the scene of the crash, police say.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 240-773-6620.

Here is a map of the area police say the crash occurred.

