201.5
Gaithersburg man who may be suffering from dementia missing

By Reem Nadeem October 16, 2017 7:24 am 10/16/2017 07:24am
WASHINGTON — Maryland State Police issued a Silver Alert and are asking for public assistance in finding a missing Gaithersburg man who may be in the initial stages of dementia.

Young Shik Han, 69, is missing. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

Young Shik Han was with his family at Seneca Creek State Park in Montgomery County at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He left to drive to the nearest restroom but never came back.

Han is a 69-year-old Asian man with brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 130 pounds. Han was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black jacket, light blue pants and glasses.

Police believe Han may be driving a dark red Honda Pilot with Maryland tags 6CJ8753. The car was spotted in the area of Addison and Ronald Roads in Capitol Heights at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police urge anyone with information about Han to call 911.

Below is a map of the area where police say the car was last seen.

