Gaithersburg man who may be suffering from dementia missing

WASHINGTON — Maryland State Police issued a Silver Alert and are asking for public assistance in finding a missing Gaithersburg man who may be in the initial stages of dementia.

Young Shik Han was with his family at Seneca Creek State Park in Montgomery County at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He left to drive to the nearest restroom but never came back.

Han is a 69-year-old Asian man with brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 130 pounds. Han was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black jacket, light blue pants and glasses.

Police believe Han may be driving a dark red Honda Pilot with Maryland tags 6CJ8753. The car was spotted in the area of Addison and Ronald Roads in Capitol Heights at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police urge anyone with information about Han to call 911.

Below is a map of the area where police say the car was last seen.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.