Phillies scratch Kyle Schwarber with low back tightness before Nationals game

Major league home runs leader Kyle Schwarber was scratched with lower back tightness before the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, June 21, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(AP Photo/Chris Szagola/Chris Szagola) Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, June 21, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(AP Photo/Chris Szagola/Chris Szagola) WASHINGTON (AP) — Major league home runs leader Kyle Schwarber was scratched with lower back tightness before the Philadelphia Phillies’ game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

The announcement that the team’s designated hitter would be out came about five minutes before the game began. Edmundo Sosa replaced him in the Phillies’ lineup.

Schwarber leads the majors this season with 29 home runs and is coming off a weekend in which he hit three against the Mets on Saturday and another one on Sunday.

Schwarber went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in a 4-1 loss to the Nationals on Monday night.

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