Mookie Betts leaves the game in the 1st inning for the Dodgers with right lower back pain

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts left Saturday's game at Washington after the top of the first inning because of right lower back pain.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts left Saturday’s game at Washington after the top of the first inning because of right lower back pain.

Betts was starting at shortstop and batting third when he drew a walk in the first and eventually scored on Freddie Freeman’s two-run double. He was replaced in the field by Miguel Rojas before the bottom of the inning. The Dodgers went on to win 10-5.

Manager Dave Roberts said postgame that Betts would have an MRI on Saturday night and is unlikely to play Sunday.

“It was running the bases, scoring on that double,” Roberts said. “It’s certainly more moderate than significant.”

Still, Roberts indicated Betts will not be rushed back for the series finale at Washington — or even the following game on the turf at Toronto on Monday.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of what we’re going to do,” Roberts said. “We’ll huddle up and see if we need to get a player here. … He certainly won’t be playing the next couple days, I would assume.”

The 33-year-old Betts is coming off a 2025 season in which he played 150 games. He scuffled through the postseason but began the 6-6-3 double play that won Game 7 of the World Series for Los Angeles.

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