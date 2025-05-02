Mariners bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Rangers

The Seattle Mariners will try to keep a four-game win streak intact when they take on the Texas Rangers.

Seattle Mariners (18-12, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (16-16, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (3-1, 3.09 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rangers: Jack Leiter (2-0, 2.03 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -120, Rangers +101; over/under is 8 runs

Texas has an 11-6 record at home and a 16-16 record overall. The Rangers have an 8-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle has a 6-6 record on the road and an 18-12 record overall. The Mariners have a 9-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Langford leads the Rangers with six home runs while slugging .580. Marcus Semien is 10-for-34 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jorge Polanco has four doubles and nine home runs while hitting .384 for the Mariners. Dylan Moore is 12-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .251 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mariners: 8-2, .281 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Kyle Higashioka: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kumar Rocker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (side), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (hip), Logan Gilbert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps), George Kirby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (ucl), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

