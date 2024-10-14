Mets even NL Championship Series with 7-3 win over Dodgers

New York Mets' Mark Vientos runs to first base after a single during the fourth inning in Game 2 of…

New York Mets' Mark Vientos runs to first base after a single during the fourth inning in Game 2 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(AP/Ashley Landis) New York Mets' Mark Vientos runs to first base after a single during the fourth inning in Game 2 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(AP/Ashley Landis) LOS ANGELES (AP) — Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos homered as the New York Mets stopped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ record-tying postseason scoreless streak in a 7-3 victory on Monday, tying the NL Championship Series at a game apiece.

Lindor added to his storybook season with a leadoff homer in the first inning against Ryan Brasier. Viento delivered during New York’s five-run second, connecting for a grand slam against Landon Knack.

Before Lindor went deep, Los Angeles had a string of 33 consecutive scoreless innings. Jack Flaherty led the Dodgers to a 9-0 victory in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday night.

Sean Manaea opened Game 2 with four shutout innings for New York. He was charged with three runs, two earned, and two hits in five-plus innings. Closer Edwin Diaz earned a four-out save.

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and two walks. He remains hitless with the bases empty in his first postseason.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday in New York.

YANKEES 5, GUARDIANS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto homered during New York’s three-run third inning, Carlos Rodón got his first postseason win and the Yankees took advantage of Cleveland’s wildness in a victory in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series.

Cleveland became the second team to throw a pair of run-scoring wild pitches in a postseason inning and tied a postseason record with five overall. Guardians pitchers walked six in a nine-batter span and nine overall.

Giancarlo Stanton added his 13th career postseason homer for the Yankees, who are seeking a record 41st AL pennant. New York batters have walked 36 times in five postseason games.

Rodón rebounded from the Yankees’ only loss in the Division Series, limiting the Guardians to a pair of singles before Brayan Rocchio’s sixth-inning homer.

Steven Kwan pulled the Guardians within three runs when he extended his postseason hitting streak to a team-record 11 games with an RBI single in the eighth off Clay Holmes.

Luke Weaver entered with runners at the corners. He struck out pinch-hitter Will Brennan and retired José Ramírez on a groundout, and then followed a leadoff walk in the ninth with three straight strikeouts for his fourth save this postseason.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.