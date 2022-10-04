HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Home » MLB News » Verlander, Astros bullpen loses…

Verlander, Astros bullpen loses no-hit bid in 9th vs Phils

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 11:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Garrett Stubbs led off the ninth inning with a single for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Stubbs singled off Will Smith on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Verlander and relievers Hunter Brown and Hector Neris held the Phillies hitless through eight innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

White House AI 'Bill of Rights' sets higher bar for agencies to weed out bias

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

Navy's innovation hub preps three new ideas to attract, fund small innovators

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up