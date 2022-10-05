HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | High costs of Fla’s home insurance market | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 2:41 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47 in home games. The Pirates are 45-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis is 40-40 in road games and 93-68 overall. The Cardinals have a 71-23 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are up 13-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .245 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 15-for-35 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 35 home runs, 79 walks and 115 RBI while hitting .317 for the Cardinals. Juan Yepez is 10-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Zack Collins: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wil Crowe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eric Stout: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Colin Holderman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: day-to-day (hand), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

