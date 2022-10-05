HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | High costs of Fla’s home insurance market | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Padres try to sweep series against the Giants

The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Francisco Giants (80-81, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-72, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -150, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will look to sweep a three-game series with a win over the San Francisco Giants.

San Diego is 44-36 at home and 89-72 overall. The Padres have a 65-18 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco is 80-81 overall and 36-44 on the road. Giants hitters have a collective .388 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the 19th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 13-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 36 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 13-for-34 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson has 19 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .275 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Giants: 6-4, .237 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Carlos Rodon: 10-Day IL (illness), Thomas Szapucki: 15-Day IL (hip), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (thumb), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

