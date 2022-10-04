HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Padres face the Giants with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 2:42 AM

San Francisco Giants (80-80, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (88-72, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -154, Giants +131; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego has an 88-72 record overall and a 43-36 record in home games. The Padres have a 51-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco is 80-80 overall and 36-43 in road games. The Giants are 36-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 18th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 12-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 71 RBI for the Padres. Juan Soto is 11-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .260 batting average to rank fourth on the Giants, and has 23 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. J.D. Davis is 12-for-33 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .252 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Giants: 7-3, .252 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Thomas Szapucki: 15-Day IL (hip), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (thumb), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

