Marlins face the Braves leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 2:41 AM

Atlanta Braves (100-60, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (68-92, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -160, Marlins +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

Miami has a 33-46 record in home games and a 68-92 record overall. The Marlins have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.83.

Atlanta has gone 45-34 on the road and 100-60 overall. The Braves have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

The matchup Tuesday is the 18th time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 12-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 19 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 18-for-39 with seven doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 38 home runs while slugging .531. Dansby Swanson is 13-for-45 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .227 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (ankle), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (finger), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (tricep), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Max Fried: day-to-day (illness), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

