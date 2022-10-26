RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces | Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
Iassogna will be World Series umpire crew chief

The Associated Press

October 26, 2022, 1:08 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Dan Iassogna will be the crew chief for the seven umpires working the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros starting Friday night.

Iassogna drew the third World Series assignment in his 21-year career and first as crew chief.

Also on the crew announced Wednesday by Major League Baseball will be Lance Barksdale, James Hoye, Alan Porter, Tripp Gibson, Jordan Baker and Pat Hoberg.

It will be the second World Series for Barksdale, Hoye and Porter — they all worked the 2019 event. Gibson, Baker and Hoberg will work their first Fall Classic.

Hoye will call balls and strikes for Game 1 at Minute Maid Park. As the umpires rotate spots, each one will be in reserve the game before they work the plate.

Hoberg won’t be on the field for Game 1 and will have the plate for Game 2. Iassogna will be in reserve for Game 2, and Hoye will serve as crew chief.

MLB umpires Chad Fairchild and Carlos Torres will be the replay officials.

