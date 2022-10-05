Diamondbacks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-88, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (86-75, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 4:10…

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-88, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (86-75, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (13-8, 3.43 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (12-8, 3.12 ERA, .99 WHIP, 238 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -180, Diamondbacks +152; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks, on a three-game losing streak, play the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has an 86-75 record overall and a 46-34 record in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank 10th in MLB.

Arizona has a 73-88 record overall and a 33-47 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 50-32 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe has a .255 batting average to rank third on the Brewers, and has 23 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs. Luis Urias is 11-for-24 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 23 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 74 RBI while hitting .237 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 10-for-41 with three doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .230 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (illness. ), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Emmanuel Rivera: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

