RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Home » MLB News » Rays' Randy Arozarena, Yandy…

Rays’ Randy Arozarena, Yandy Díaz had altercation after game

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 6:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rays teammates Yandy Díaz and Randy Arozarena had an altercation after a 4-0 loss to the Astros on Monday, partially prompting Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash to bench both players Tuesday in a 5-0 defeat to Houston.

Arozarena told reporters Wednesday night that there was no physical contact with Díaz, and that there were some little things they needed to address. He said things are good between the pair.

“I think these players, we owe it to them to keep what goes on in the clubhouse in the clubhouse,” Cash said before Wednesday night’s game with Houston. ”I’m not going to confirm, deny, whatever, but, I’m very confident we’re past everything.”

Arozarena, a breakout star of the 2020 postseason who won AL rookie of the year in 2021, was in Wednesday’s lineup. Díaz was out again due to a left shoulder injury that has impacted him recently.

“His left shoulder has been barking at him a little bit on the finish of his swing,” Cash said.

Tampa Bay entered Wednesday a half-game ahead of Seattle for the second of three AL wild cards.

Arozarena was seen watching Tuesday’s game from the Rays bullpen.

“I didn’t know he was in the bullpen, but I couldn’t care less where he was,” Cash said. “If I would need him to hit, I’m sure he would have ran down pretty quick.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

Cloud Exchange 2022: DEA’s Nick Ward on driving mission technology modernization

National Guard recruitment challenges grow over refusals to comply with COVID vaccine mandate

House heightens calls to change feds' Social Security benefits, workplace safety plans

VA EHR ‘not even close’ to meeting patient needs right now, deputy secretary tells senators

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up