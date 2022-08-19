WAR IN UKRAINE: US poised to announce new military aid, drones for Ukraine | 2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Milwaukee Brewers owner set for English soccer club role

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 11:46 AM

NORWICH, England (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio is set to join the board of directors at Norwich, the English soccer club said Friday.

Norwich said a shareholder meeting on Sept. 12 “will include a resolution to appoint Mark Attanasio … as a new director of the football club.”

The financially stable second-tier club, which played in the Premier League in three of the past seven seasons but was relegated each time, said it would give further details after the meeting and vote.

Attanasio was first linked in May with taking a stake in Norwich, which has been majority owned for 26 years by television chef Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn Jones. They are both now in their 80s.

The American investor has reportedly been in talks to buy the shares of Michael Foulger, a local businessman and long-time club director.

