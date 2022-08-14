WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Home » MLB News » Dodgers play the Royals…

Dodgers play the Royals after Muncy’s 4-hit game

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-68, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (5-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -257, Royals +210; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Kansas City Royals after Max Muncy had four hits against the Royals on Saturday.

Kansas City has a 28-34 record at home and a 47-68 record overall. The Royals are 19-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 79-33 record overall and a 39-18 record on the road. The Dodgers are 60-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 17 home runs while slugging .453. MJ Melendez is 10-for-35 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .320 batting average to rank fifth on the Dodgers, and has 37 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. Mookie Betts is 16-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 10-0, .303 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 50 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (arm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up