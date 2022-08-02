WAR IN UKRAINE: Brittney Griner’s trial resumes | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port | Pope may meet Russia patriarch
Brewers play the Pirates after Renfroe’s 4-hit game

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (57-45, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-62, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-4, 2.31 ERA, .92 WHIP, 160 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (1-6, 6.31 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -255, Pirates +211; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Hunter Renfroe’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Pittsburgh is 40-62 overall and 21-29 at home. The Pirates have hit 103 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 31-25 record on the road and a 57-45 record overall. The Brewers have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .319.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 14th time this season. The Brewers are up 9-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 17 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .246 for the Pirates. Kevin Newman is 14-for-39 with six doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has a .261 batting average to rank seventh on the Brewers, and has 17 doubles, four triples and eight home runs. Kolten Wong is 14-for-35 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .211 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .289 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (knee), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

