Phillies visit the Cardinals on 3-game road win streak

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 2:41 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (45-39, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (45-41, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -113, Phillies -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the St. Louis Cardinals trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

St. Louis has a 45-41 record overall and a 24-17 record at home. The Cardinals have gone 36-12 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia is 45-39 overall and 21-18 on the road. The Phillies are 31-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 19 home runs, 44 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .344 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 16-for-39 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles and 27 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 11-for-31 with a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo: day-to-day (undisclosed), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

