WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Home » MLB News » Mets get catcher Perez…

Mets get catcher Perez from Pirates, 2nd trade between teams

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 1:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets acquired catcher Michael Perez from Pittsburgh for cash on Saturday, the second day in a row the NL East leaders made a trade with the Pirates.

The 29-year-old Perez was designated for assignment on Friday. A lefty hitter, he batted .150 with six home runs and 11 RBIs in 39 games and 107 at-bats this season.

In parts of five seasons with the Pirates and Tampa Bay, he is hitting .175 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs.

On Friday, the Mets got designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach from the Pirates for rookie reliever Colin Holderman.

Mets infielder Travis Blankenhorn was designated for assignment to make room for Perez. Blankenhorn was selected from Triple-A Syracuse and started at DH on Friday night in a 4-1 loss to San Diego.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

The FOIA backlog continued to grow last year

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up