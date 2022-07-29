LEADING OFF: Old-Timers’ Day in Bronx, Kershaw at Coors

A look at what’s happening around the majors Saturday: ___ A DAY TO REMEMBER Ron Guidry, Bernie Williams and Tino…

A look at what’s happening around the majors Saturday:

A DAY TO REMEMBER

Ron Guidry, Bernie Williams and Tino Martinez highlight the Yankees alumni set to appear at Old-Timers’ Day in the Bronx prior to a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

There won’t be a playful reunion game this season, with New York calling off the exhibition because too many of the retired players in attendance will be recovering from various operations. But there will still be a pregame ceremony on the field at Yankee Stadium, which will also include David Cone, Bucky Dent and Aaron Boone, along with Yankees spouses Joan Ford (wife of Whitey), Jill Martin (wife of Billy), Diana Munson (wife of Thurman) and Kay Murcer (wife of Bobby).

KERSHAW AT COORS

Clayton Kershaw pitches in Colorado, his second outing since starting the All-Star Game for the National League on his home mound at Dodger Stadium.

The 34-year-old lefty, who is 8-5 with a 2.49 ERA, allowed four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings Sunday at home against rival San Francisco. A three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw is 2-0 with a 1.67 ERA in his last four starts.

He is 11-7 with a 4.81 ERA at Coors Field, his highest ERA at any ballpark where he has made more than one start.

Left-hander Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.64) starts for the Rockies. He has a 3.57 ERA on the road but a 5.66 ERA at hitter-friendly Coors, where he has allowed eight of his 12 home runs.

MONEY TALKS

All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove (8-3, 2.63 ERA) is winless in five starts going into his outing for San Diego against Minnesota. He is 0-3 with a 5.34 ERA since winning at the Chicago Cubs on June 16.

Musgrove and his hometown Padres are nearing agreement on a $100 million, five-year contract that would start next year. The deal is still a few days from being finalized.

The right-hander has an $8,625,000 salary and was on track to be eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Sonny Gray (5-3, 3.52) starts for the Twins. He will be facing San Diego for the second time, the first since a win at Cincinnati on Aug. 20, 2019, when he allowed one run and four hits in six innings.

ARM ALARM

The surging Toronto Blue Jays hope for more good news on top pitcher Alek Manoah, who left Friday night’s start against Detroit in the sixth inning after he was hit on the right elbow by Jonathan Schoop’s comebacker.

The team said Manoah had a bruise and X-rays did not reveal a fracture.

A first-time All-Star this season, Manoah came in 11-4 with a 2.24 ERA.

Schoop’s one-hopper deflected off Manoah to shortstop Santiago Espinal, who made the out at first as Manoah walked off the back of the mound, grimacing in pain.

Following a conversation with an athletic trainer, a frustrated Manoah walked off the field. He allowed four runs and seven hits with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

