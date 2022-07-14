RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Cubs begin 4-game series at home against the Mets

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 2:41 AM

New York Mets (55-34, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-54, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (9-4, 4.55 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Cubs +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the New York Mets to begin a four-game series.

Chicago has a 17-29 record in home games and a 34-54 record overall. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .244.

New York is 27-19 in road games and 55-34 overall. The Mets are 39-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 34 extra base hits (17 doubles and 17 home runs). Seiya Suzuki is 9-for-29 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 23 home runs while slugging .521. Francisco Lindor is 11-for-45 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .205 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mets: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

