Padres try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Cubs

San Diego Padres (39-24, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-38, fourth in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday,…

San Diego Padres (39-24, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-38, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (0-0); Cubs: Caleb Kilian (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -120, Padres +100; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Chicago Cubs looking to continue a five-game road winning streak.

Chicago has an 11-22 record at home and a 23-38 record overall. The Cubs have hit 62 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

San Diego has a 22-11 record on the road and a 39-24 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Padres hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras leads the Cubs with 12 home runs while slugging .546. Ian Happ is 13-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .315 batting average, and has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 38 RBI. Jake Cronenworth is 14-for-36 with two home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 1-9, .256 batting average, 7.16 ERA, outscored by 48 runs

Padres: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Madrigal: day-to-day (groin), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Adrian Morejon: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.