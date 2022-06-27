Cardinals begin 3-game series at home against the Marlins

SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Cardinals begin 3-game series…

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 2:41 AM

Miami Marlins (33-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (41-34, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (5-3, 2.72 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -137, Marlins +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Miami Marlins on Monday to start a three-game series.

St. Louis has gone 22-15 at home and 41-34 overall. The Cardinals have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

Miami is 33-38 overall and 14-22 on the road. The Marlins have a 24-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 49 RBI while hitting .283 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has 10 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a triple and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

