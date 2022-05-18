RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
MLB.TV streaming sees record viewing through first 40 days

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 3:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans have watched more than 2.8 billion minutes of game action on MLB.TV through the first 40 days of the regular season, a record for the streaming package and a 9% increase over the same period last year.

Three of the most-watched days on the 20-year-old-streaming platform have come this season — April 12, April 8 and April 9. The three most-watched games also occurred during the first two days of this season, including the Red Sox-Yankees opener on April 8, along with Brewers-Cubs and Guardians-Royals on April 7.

In total, nine of the 10 most-watched days and seven of the 10 most-watched games occurred this season.

Major League Baseball also said in a release that companion programming has seen significant increases. The Big Inning channel has seen the greatest improvement, a 653% jump in minutes watched. There is also a 104% increase in viewing for pregame shows and an 84% jump in postgame viewing.

Content on MLB’s YouTube account is up 53% from last season.

