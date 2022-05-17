RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier | GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine
Home » MLB News » Mets play the Cardinals…

Mets play the Cardinals in first of 4-game series

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (19-15, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (23-13, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-1, 1.49 ERA, .95 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Mets: Trevor Williams (0-2, 5.73 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -130, Cardinals +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a four-game series.

New York has gone 10-7 in home games and 23-13 overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .250, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

St. Louis has a 10-8 record in home games and a 19-15 record overall. The Cardinals are 13-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has six doubles and eight home runs while hitting .270 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 7-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with a .312 batting average, and has 12 doubles, eight home runs, 13 walks and 29 RBI. Paul Goldschmidt is 15-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

Space National Guard still up in the air but lawmakers want to move forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up