Marlins begin 3-game series against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (17-21, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (17-20, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (2-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (2-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Marlins +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves to start a three-game series.

Miami has gone 9-10 in home games and 17-20 overall. Marlins pitchers have a collective 3.36 ERA, which ranks sixth in MLB play.

Atlanta is 10-11 in home games and 17-21 overall. The Braves have a 17-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has seven home runs, eight walks and 27 RBI while hitting .304 for the Marlins. Avisail Garcia is 11-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has a .255 batting average to rank fourth on the Braves, and has 15 doubles and four home runs. Ozzie Albies is 11-for-41 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .267 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

