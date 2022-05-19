RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » MLB News » Harper out again for…

Harper out again for Phillies with soreness in right elbow

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 11:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper did not start a fourth straight game on Thursday as he recovers from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow.

Harper had said he hoped to play in at least one of the three games against the Padres. But he still experienced soreness from Sunday’s injection and was not in the lineup against the Padres. Manager Joe Girardi said he would “keep our fingers crossed” Harper could play Friday against Los Angeles.

The reigning NL MVP, Harper had the injection Sunday because of a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his throwing elbow that’s forced him into the role of designated hitter. He hasn’t played right field since April 16 and will remain as DH whenever he returns. He is unable to throw for at least six weeks.

The 29-year-old Harper is batting .305 with nine home runs, 14 doubles, 27 RBIs, and an .634 slugging percentage.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

USDA wants employees and vendors who can take them into the future of CX

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up