Adames homers twice as Brewers pound lowly Reds 10-5

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 5:16 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee’s six homers, and the Brewers beat the lowly Cincinnati Reds 10-5 on Thursday.

Luis Urías, Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura also connected as Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games. Yelich finished with three hits and scored three times, and Adames had four RBIs.

Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser (3-2) allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits in five innings.

Cincinnati closed out a winless six-game trip with its ninth consecutive loss. The major league-worst Reds have dropped 20 of 21 overall.

Tyler Stephenson homered and drove in two runs, but Cincinnati was unable to overcome another shaky performance by hard-throwing rookie Hunter Greene (1-4).

Urías and Yelich connected against Greene in the first, and Rowdy Tellez’s RBI double tied it at 3. Adames capped Milwaukee’s three-run second with a two-run drive to left-center.

Taylor and Hiura went deep in the third before Greene was replaced by Luis Cessa.

The 22-year-old Greene was tagged for eight runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings in his fourth consecutive loss. He struck out seven and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

After placing two players on the injured list Wednesday with unspecified designations, Reds manager David Bell is confident the team can avoid a full-blown COVID-19 outbreak. But he recognizes that it’s not always easy despite comprehensive mitigation efforts.

“Obviously, it’s something that’s really important to us to keep everyone healthy as best as we can,” Bell said. “But the reality is we’re all together a lot; we have contact with lots of different people, just like everyone else but we’re doing the best that we can.”

Cincinnati also placed first baseman Joey Votto on the COVID-19 IL earlier this week.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Connor Overton (0-0, 1.69 ERA) makes his second start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game series against Pittsburgh. RHP JT Brubaker (0-2, 6.20) starts for the visiting Pirates.

Brewers: LHP Eric Lauer (2-0, 1.93 ERA) starts Friday night at Atlanta in the opener of a nine-game trip. The Braves, who beat the Brewers in their NL Division Series last year, have yet to announce a starter for the series opener.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

