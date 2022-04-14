RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Damaged Russian warship sinks after fire | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Home » MLB News » 2022 Baseball Salaries

2022 Baseball Salaries

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 3:35 PM

———
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
Madison Bumgarner $21,882,892
Ketel Marte 8,400,000
David Peralta 8,000,000
il-Nick Ahmed 7,875,000
Mark Melancon 6,000,000
Merrill Kelly 5,250,000
Ian Kennedy 4,500,000
Carson Kelly 3,325,000
Luke Weaver 2,875,000
Christian Walker 2,600,000
Caleb Smith 2,000,000
Zach Davies 1,500,000
il-Jordan Luplow 1,400,000
Noe Ramirez 1,250,000
Oliver Perez 850,000
J.B. Wendelken 830,000
Zac Gallen 745,600
il-Josh Rojas 730,900
Pavin Smith 722,900
Daulton Varsho 721,700
Sean Poppen 717,400
Joe Mantiply 717,000
Humberto Castellanos 713,700
Sergio Alcantara 712,500
Corbin Martin 705,100
il-J.B. Bukauskas 704,100
Drew Ellis 702,900
Jake McCarthy 702,400
Geraldo Perdomo 701,300
Seth Beer 701,000
Jose Herrera 700,000
Cooper Hummel 700,000
rl-Kristian Robinson 700,000
———
ATLANTA BRAVES
Charlie Morton $20,000,000
Kenley Jansen 16,000,000
Marcell Ozuna 16,000,000
il-Ronald Acuna 15,000,000
Matt Olson 15,000,000
Will Smith 13,000,000
arb-Adam Duvall 9,775,000
arb-Dansby Swanson 9,600,000
Eddie Rosario 9,000,000
Travis d’Arnaud 8,000,000
arb-Max Fried 6,725,000
Ozzie Albies 5,000,000
arb-Austin Riley 4,075,000
Collin McHugh 4,000,000
il-Luke Jackson 3,600,000
Manny Pina 3,500,000
il-Mike Soroka 2,800,000
A.J. Minter 2,200,000
Orlando Arcia 1,600,000
il-Jay Jackson 1,500,000
Tyler Matzek 1,400,000
Alex Dickerson 1,000,000
Guillermo Heredia 1,000,000
Darren O’Day 1,000,000
il-Kirby Yates 1,000,000
Sean Newcomb 900,000
Tyler Thornburg 900,000
Kyle Wright 720,000
Huascar Ynoa 720,000
Ian Anderson 710,000
William Contreras 710,000
Tucker Davidson 710,000
Spencer Strider 710,000
———
CHICAGO CUBS
Marcus Stroman $25,000,000
Jason Heyward 22,000,000
Kyle Hendricks 14,500,000
il-Wade Miley 10,000,000
arb-Willson Contreras 9,625,000
Seiya Suzuki 8,000,000
Ian Happ 6,850,000
Yan Gomes 6,000,000
Jonathan Villar 4,500,000
Drew Smyly 4,250,000
il-Andrelton Simmons 4,000,000
Mychal Givens 3,500,000
David Robertson 3,500,000
il-David Bote 2,510,000
Chris Martin 2,500,000
Daniel Norris 1,750,000
Clint Frazier 1,500,000
Jesse Chavez 1,250,000
il-Alec Mills 741,250
Rafael Ortega 738,500
il-Codi Heuer 734,000
Patrick Wisdom 730,000
Rowan Wick 724,000
Nico Hoerner 720,000
il-Adbert Alzolay 718,250
il-Brad Wieck 717,000
Nick Madrigal 716,500
Michael Hermosillo 707,000
Keegan Thompson 706,000
Frank Schwindel 705,500
Justin Steele 705,000
Michael Rucker 702,500
Scott Effross 701,500
Alfonso Rivas 701,500
Ethan Roberts 700,000
———
CINCINNATI REDS
Joey Votto $25,000,000
Mike Moustakas 16,000,000
il-Mike Minor 10,000,000
il-Luis Castillo 7,350,000
Tommy Pham 6,000,000
Tyler Mahle 5,200,000
il-Donovan Solano 4,500,000
Tyler Naquin 4,025,000
Kyle Farmer 3,155,000
Justin Wilson 2,300,000
Hunter Strickland 1,825,000
Luis Cessa 1,800,000
il-arb-Luke Sims 1,400,000
Nick Senzel 1,250,000
Colin Moran 1,000,000
Jeff Hoffman 925,000
Brandon Drury 900,000
Buck Farmer 850,000
Jonathan India 760,000
il-Tejay Antone 720,000
Aristides Aquino 720,000
il-Justin Dunn 720,000
Tyler Stephenson 720,000
Jake Fraley 710,000
il-Max Schrock 710,000
Vladimir Gutierrez 707,500
il-Jose Barrero 702,500
Ryan Hendrix 702,500
Antonio Santillan 702,500
Art Warren 702,500
Alexis Diaz 700,000
Daniel Duarte 700,000
Aramis Garcia 700,000
Hunter Greene 700,000
Dauri Moreta 700,000
Reiver Sanmartin 700,000
———
COLORADO ROCKIES
Charlie Blackmon $21,000,000
Kris Bryant 18,000,000
German Marquez 11,300,000
Randal Grichuk 10,333,333
Antonio Senzatela 7,250,000
arb-Kyle Freeland 7,112,500
C.J. Cron 7,000,000
il-Scott Oberg 7,000,000
Jose Iglesias 5,000,000
Ryan McMahon 5,000,000
Daniel Bard 4,400,000
Alex Colome 4,150,000
Carlos Estevez 3,025,000
Elias Diaz 3,000,000
Chad Kuhl 3,000,000
Garrett Hampson 1,862,500
il-Robert Stephenson 1,280,000
Jhoulys Chacin 1,250,000
Tyler Kinley 1,025,000
il-Peter Lambert 762,500
Ty Blach 750,000
Austin Gomber 710,000
Brendan Rodgers 710,000
Yonathan Daza 705,000
Ashton Goudeau 705,000
Sam Hilliard 705,000
Dom Nunez 705,000
Jordan Sheffield 705,000
il-Lucas Gilbreath 702,000
Connor Joe 702,000
Justin Lawrence 702,000
Alan Trejo 702,000
il-Ryan Rolison 700,000
———
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
rl-Trevor Bauer $32,000,000
David Price 32,000,000
Freddie Freeman 25,440,196
Trea Turner 21,000,000
Justin Turner 19,579,357
Mookie Betts 18,658,692
Cody Bellinger 17,000,000
Clayton Kershaw 17,000,000
Craig Kimbrel 16,000,000
Chris Taylor 15,000,000
Max Muncy 13,000,000
Andrew Heaney 8,500,000
Tyler Anderson 8,000,000
Blake Treinen 8,000,000
Julio Urias 8,000,000
Walker Buehler 7,250,000
Daniel Hudson 6,000,000
il-Tommy Kahnle 3,725,000
il-Danny Duffy 3,000,000
Austin Barnes 2,750,000
Hanser Alberto 1,600,000
il-Caleb Ferguson 762,500
il-Dustin May 730,000
Edwin Rios 730,000
Will Smith 730,000
Tony Gonsolin 720,000
il-Victor Gonzalez 720,000
Brusdar Graterol 720,000
Gavin Lux 720,000
Evan Phillips 720,000
Alex Vesia 720,000
Justin Bruihl 710,000
Garrett Cleavinger 710,000
Mitch White 710,000
il-Jimmy Nelson 700,000
———
MIAMI MARLINS
Avisail Garcia $12,000,000
Jorge Soler 12,000,000
Jesus Aguilar 7,300,000
Miguel Rojas 5,000,000
arb-Joey Wendle 4,625,000
Brian Anderson 4,475,000
Sandy Alcantara 3,800,000
Anthony Bass 3,000,000
il-Dylan Floro 3,000,000
arb-Jacob Stallings 2,775,000
Garrett Cooper 2,500,000
arb-Pablo Lopez 2,450,000
Richard Bleier 2,250,000
Elieser Hernandez 1,325,000
Jon Berti 1,200,000
Tanner Scott 1,050,000
Shawn Armstrong 1,000,000
Trevor Rogers 722,000
Jazz Chisholm Jr. 718,000
Jesus Luzardo 715,000
Anthony Bender 713,000
Cole Sulser 711,000
Steven Okert 709,000
Jesus Sanchez 709,000
Bryan De La Cruz 706,000
Louis Head 706,000
Daniel Castano 705,000
Cody Poteet 704,000
il-Sean Guenther 703,000
il-Jose Devers 702,000
Payton Henry 702,000
———
MILWAUKEE BREWERS
Christian Yelich $24,316,961
Lorenzo Cain 17,801,121
Josh Hader 11,000,000
Andrew McCutchen 8,500,000
Kolten Wong 8,500,000
Hunter Renfroe 7,650,000
Brandon Woodruff 6,800,000
Corbin Burnes 6,500,000
Omar Narvaez 5,000,000
Willy Adames 4,600,000
Brent Suter 2,700,000
il-Luis Urias 2,550,000
Freddy Peralta 2,484,960
arb-Adrian Houser 2,425,000
Eric Lauer 2,425,000
Victor Caratini 2,000,000
Rowdy Tellez 1,940,000
Jace Peterson 1,825,000
Brad Boxberger 1,750,000
Jose Urena 1,250,000
rl-Pedro Severino 950,000
Trevor Gott 725,000
Devin Williams 714,500
Tyrone Taylor 711,100
Jake Cousins 706,400
Mike Brosseau 706,300
Keston Hiura 705,100
Hoby Milner 705,100
Aaron Ashby 704,500
il-Justin Topa 702,200
Jandel Gustave 700,000

