2022 Baseball Salaries

|ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
|Madison Bumgarner
|$21,882,892
|Ketel Marte
|8,400,000
|David Peralta
|8,000,000
|il-Nick Ahmed
|7,875,000
|Mark Melancon
|6,000,000
|Merrill Kelly
|5,250,000
|Ian Kennedy
|4,500,000
|Carson Kelly
|3,325,000
|Luke Weaver
|2,875,000
|Christian Walker
|2,600,000
|Caleb Smith
|2,000,000
|Zach Davies
|1,500,000
|il-Jordan Luplow
|1,400,000
|Noe Ramirez
|1,250,000
|Oliver Perez
|850,000
|J.B. Wendelken
|830,000
|Zac Gallen
|745,600
|il-Josh Rojas
|730,900
|Pavin Smith
|722,900
|Daulton Varsho
|721,700
|Sean Poppen
|717,400
|Joe Mantiply
|717,000
|Humberto Castellanos
|713,700
|Sergio Alcantara
|712,500
|Corbin Martin
|705,100
|il-J.B. Bukauskas
|704,100
|Drew Ellis
|702,900
|Jake McCarthy
|702,400
|Geraldo Perdomo
|701,300
|Seth Beer
|701,000
|Jose Herrera
|700,000
|Cooper Hummel
|700,000
|rl-Kristian Robinson
|700,000
|ATLANTA BRAVES
|Charlie Morton
|$20,000,000
|Kenley Jansen
|16,000,000
|Marcell Ozuna
|16,000,000
|il-Ronald Acuna
|15,000,000
|Matt Olson
|15,000,000
|Will Smith
|13,000,000
|arb-Adam Duvall
|9,775,000
|arb-Dansby Swanson
|9,600,000
|Eddie Rosario
|9,000,000
|Travis d’Arnaud
|8,000,000
|arb-Max Fried
|6,725,000
|Ozzie Albies
|5,000,000
|arb-Austin Riley
|4,075,000
|Collin McHugh
|4,000,000
|il-Luke Jackson
|3,600,000
|Manny Pina
|3,500,000
|il-Mike Soroka
|2,800,000
|A.J. Minter
|2,200,000
|Orlando Arcia
|1,600,000
|il-Jay Jackson
|1,500,000
|Tyler Matzek
|1,400,000
|Alex Dickerson
|1,000,000
|Guillermo Heredia
|1,000,000
|Darren O’Day
|1,000,000
|il-Kirby Yates
|1,000,000
|Sean Newcomb
|900,000
|Tyler Thornburg
|900,000
|Kyle Wright
|720,000
|Huascar Ynoa
|720,000
|Ian Anderson
|710,000
|William Contreras
|710,000
|Tucker Davidson
|710,000
|Spencer Strider
|710,000
|CHICAGO CUBS
|Marcus Stroman
|$25,000,000
|Jason Heyward
|22,000,000
|Kyle Hendricks
|14,500,000
|il-Wade Miley
|10,000,000
|arb-Willson Contreras
|9,625,000
|Seiya Suzuki
|8,000,000
|Ian Happ
|6,850,000
|Yan Gomes
|6,000,000
|Jonathan Villar
|4,500,000
|Drew Smyly
|4,250,000
|il-Andrelton Simmons
|4,000,000
|Mychal Givens
|3,500,000
|David Robertson
|3,500,000
|il-David Bote
|2,510,000
|Chris Martin
|2,500,000
|Daniel Norris
|1,750,000
|Clint Frazier
|1,500,000
|Jesse Chavez
|1,250,000
|il-Alec Mills
|741,250
|Rafael Ortega
|738,500
|il-Codi Heuer
|734,000
|Patrick Wisdom
|730,000
|Rowan Wick
|724,000
|Nico Hoerner
|720,000
|il-Adbert Alzolay
|718,250
|il-Brad Wieck
|717,000
|Nick Madrigal
|716,500
|Michael Hermosillo
|707,000
|Keegan Thompson
|706,000
|Frank Schwindel
|705,500
|Justin Steele
|705,000
|Michael Rucker
|702,500
|Scott Effross
|701,500
|Alfonso Rivas
|701,500
|Ethan Roberts
|700,000
|CINCINNATI REDS
|Joey Votto
|$25,000,000
|Mike Moustakas
|16,000,000
|il-Mike Minor
|10,000,000
|il-Luis Castillo
|7,350,000
|Tommy Pham
|6,000,000
|Tyler Mahle
|5,200,000
|il-Donovan Solano
|4,500,000
|Tyler Naquin
|4,025,000
|Kyle Farmer
|3,155,000
|Justin Wilson
|2,300,000
|Hunter Strickland
|1,825,000
|Luis Cessa
|1,800,000
|il-arb-Luke Sims
|1,400,000
|Nick Senzel
|1,250,000
|Colin Moran
|1,000,000
|Jeff Hoffman
|925,000
|Brandon Drury
|900,000
|Buck Farmer
|850,000
|Jonathan India
|760,000
|il-Tejay Antone
|720,000
|Aristides Aquino
|720,000
|il-Justin Dunn
|720,000
|Tyler Stephenson
|720,000
|Jake Fraley
|710,000
|il-Max Schrock
|710,000
|Vladimir Gutierrez
|707,500
|il-Jose Barrero
|702,500
|Ryan Hendrix
|702,500
|Antonio Santillan
|702,500
|Art Warren
|702,500
|Alexis Diaz
|700,000
|Daniel Duarte
|700,000
|Aramis Garcia
|700,000
|Hunter Greene
|700,000
|Dauri Moreta
|700,000
|Reiver Sanmartin
|700,000
|COLORADO ROCKIES
|Charlie Blackmon
|$21,000,000
|Kris Bryant
|18,000,000
|German Marquez
|11,300,000
|Randal Grichuk
|10,333,333
|Antonio Senzatela
|7,250,000
|arb-Kyle Freeland
|7,112,500
|C.J. Cron
|7,000,000
|il-Scott Oberg
|7,000,000
|Jose Iglesias
|5,000,000
|Ryan McMahon
|5,000,000
|Daniel Bard
|4,400,000
|Alex Colome
|4,150,000
|Carlos Estevez
|3,025,000
|Elias Diaz
|3,000,000
|Chad Kuhl
|3,000,000
|Garrett Hampson
|1,862,500
|il-Robert Stephenson
|1,280,000
|Jhoulys Chacin
|1,250,000
|Tyler Kinley
|1,025,000
|il-Peter Lambert
|762,500
|Ty Blach
|750,000
|Austin Gomber
|710,000
|Brendan Rodgers
|710,000
|Yonathan Daza
|705,000
|Ashton Goudeau
|705,000
|Sam Hilliard
|705,000
|Dom Nunez
|705,000
|Jordan Sheffield
|705,000
|il-Lucas Gilbreath
|702,000
|Connor Joe
|702,000
|Justin Lawrence
|702,000
|Alan Trejo
|702,000
|il-Ryan Rolison
|700,000
|LOS ANGELES DODGERS
|rl-Trevor Bauer
|$32,000,000
|David Price
|32,000,000
|Freddie Freeman
|25,440,196
|Trea Turner
|21,000,000
|Justin Turner
|19,579,357
|Mookie Betts
|18,658,692
|Cody Bellinger
|17,000,000
|Clayton Kershaw
|17,000,000
|Craig Kimbrel
|16,000,000
|Chris Taylor
|15,000,000
|Max Muncy
|13,000,000
|Andrew Heaney
|8,500,000
|Tyler Anderson
|8,000,000
|Blake Treinen
|8,000,000
|Julio Urias
|8,000,000
|Walker Buehler
|7,250,000
|Daniel Hudson
|6,000,000
|il-Tommy Kahnle
|3,725,000
|il-Danny Duffy
|3,000,000
|Austin Barnes
|2,750,000
|Hanser Alberto
|1,600,000
|il-Caleb Ferguson
|762,500
|il-Dustin May
|730,000
|Edwin Rios
|730,000
|Will Smith
|730,000
|Tony Gonsolin
|720,000
|il-Victor Gonzalez
|720,000
|Brusdar Graterol
|720,000
|Gavin Lux
|720,000
|Evan Phillips
|720,000
|Alex Vesia
|720,000
|Justin Bruihl
|710,000
|Garrett Cleavinger
|710,000
|Mitch White
|710,000
|il-Jimmy Nelson
|700,000
|MIAMI MARLINS
|Avisail Garcia
|$12,000,000
|Jorge Soler
|12,000,000
|Jesus Aguilar
|7,300,000
|Miguel Rojas
|5,000,000
|arb-Joey Wendle
|4,625,000
|Brian Anderson
|4,475,000
|Sandy Alcantara
|3,800,000
|Anthony Bass
|3,000,000
|il-Dylan Floro
|3,000,000
|arb-Jacob Stallings
|2,775,000
|Garrett Cooper
|2,500,000
|arb-Pablo Lopez
|2,450,000
|Richard Bleier
|2,250,000
|Elieser Hernandez
|1,325,000
|Jon Berti
|1,200,000
|Tanner Scott
|1,050,000
|Shawn Armstrong
|1,000,000
|Trevor Rogers
|722,000
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|718,000
|Jesus Luzardo
|715,000
|Anthony Bender
|713,000
|Cole Sulser
|711,000
|Steven Okert
|709,000
|Jesus Sanchez
|709,000
|Bryan De La Cruz
|706,000
|Louis Head
|706,000
|Daniel Castano
|705,000
|Cody Poteet
|704,000
|il-Sean Guenther
|703,000
|il-Jose Devers
|702,000
|Payton Henry
|702,000
|MILWAUKEE BREWERS
|Christian Yelich
|$24,316,961
|Lorenzo Cain
|17,801,121
|Josh Hader
|11,000,000
|Andrew McCutchen
|8,500,000
|Kolten Wong
|8,500,000
|Hunter Renfroe
|7,650,000
|Brandon Woodruff
|6,800,000
|Corbin Burnes
|6,500,000
|Omar Narvaez
|5,000,000
|Willy Adames
|4,600,000
|Brent Suter
|2,700,000
|il-Luis Urias
|2,550,000
|Freddy Peralta
|2,484,960
|arb-Adrian Houser
|2,425,000
|Eric Lauer
|2,425,000
|Victor Caratini
|2,000,000
|Rowdy Tellez
|1,940,000
|Jace Peterson
|1,825,000
|Brad Boxberger
|1,750,000
|Jose Urena
|1,250,000
|rl-Pedro Severino
|950,000
|Trevor Gott
|725,000
|Devin Williams
|714,500
|Tyrone Taylor
|711,100
|Jake Cousins
|706,400
|Mike Brosseau
|706,300
|Keston Hiura
|705,100
|Hoby Milner
|705,100
|Aaron Ashby
|704,500
|il-Justin Topa
|702,200
|Jandel Gustave
|700,000
