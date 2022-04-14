2022 Baseball Salaries

——— ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS Madison Bumgarner $21,882,892 Ketel Marte 8,400,000 David Peralta 8,000,000 il-Nick Ahmed 7,875,000 Mark Melancon 6,000,000 Merrill Kelly…

——— ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS Madison Bumgarner $21,882,892 Ketel Marte 8,400,000 David Peralta 8,000,000 il-Nick Ahmed 7,875,000 Mark Melancon 6,000,000 Merrill Kelly 5,250,000 Ian Kennedy 4,500,000 Carson Kelly 3,325,000 Luke Weaver 2,875,000 Christian Walker 2,600,000 Caleb Smith 2,000,000 Zach Davies 1,500,000 il-Jordan Luplow 1,400,000 Noe Ramirez 1,250,000 Oliver Perez 850,000 J.B. Wendelken 830,000 Zac Gallen 745,600 il-Josh Rojas 730,900 Pavin Smith 722,900 Daulton Varsho 721,700 Sean Poppen 717,400 Joe Mantiply 717,000 Humberto Castellanos 713,700 Sergio Alcantara 712,500 Corbin Martin 705,100 il-J.B. Bukauskas 704,100 Drew Ellis 702,900 Jake McCarthy 702,400 Geraldo Perdomo 701,300 Seth Beer 701,000 Jose Herrera 700,000 Cooper Hummel 700,000 rl-Kristian Robinson 700,000 ——— ATLANTA BRAVES Charlie Morton $20,000,000 Kenley Jansen 16,000,000 Marcell Ozuna 16,000,000 il-Ronald Acuna 15,000,000 Matt Olson 15,000,000 Will Smith 13,000,000 arb-Adam Duvall 9,775,000 arb-Dansby Swanson 9,600,000 Eddie Rosario 9,000,000 Travis d’Arnaud 8,000,000 arb-Max Fried 6,725,000 Ozzie Albies 5,000,000 arb-Austin Riley 4,075,000 Collin McHugh 4,000,000 il-Luke Jackson 3,600,000 Manny Pina 3,500,000 il-Mike Soroka 2,800,000 A.J. Minter 2,200,000 Orlando Arcia 1,600,000 il-Jay Jackson 1,500,000 Tyler Matzek 1,400,000 Alex Dickerson 1,000,000 Guillermo Heredia 1,000,000 Darren O’Day 1,000,000 il-Kirby Yates 1,000,000 Sean Newcomb 900,000 Tyler Thornburg 900,000 Kyle Wright 720,000 Huascar Ynoa 720,000 Ian Anderson 710,000 William Contreras 710,000 Tucker Davidson 710,000 Spencer Strider 710,000 ——— CHICAGO CUBS Marcus Stroman $25,000,000 Jason Heyward 22,000,000 Kyle Hendricks 14,500,000 il-Wade Miley 10,000,000 arb-Willson Contreras 9,625,000 Seiya Suzuki 8,000,000 Ian Happ 6,850,000 Yan Gomes 6,000,000 Jonathan Villar 4,500,000 Drew Smyly 4,250,000 il-Andrelton Simmons 4,000,000 Mychal Givens 3,500,000 David Robertson 3,500,000 il-David Bote 2,510,000 Chris Martin 2,500,000 Daniel Norris 1,750,000 Clint Frazier 1,500,000 Jesse Chavez 1,250,000 il-Alec Mills 741,250 Rafael Ortega 738,500 il-Codi Heuer 734,000 Patrick Wisdom 730,000 Rowan Wick 724,000 Nico Hoerner 720,000 il-Adbert Alzolay 718,250 il-Brad Wieck 717,000 Nick Madrigal 716,500 Michael Hermosillo 707,000 Keegan Thompson 706,000 Frank Schwindel 705,500 Justin Steele 705,000 Michael Rucker 702,500 Scott Effross 701,500 Alfonso Rivas 701,500 Ethan Roberts 700,000 ——— CINCINNATI REDS Joey Votto $25,000,000 Mike Moustakas 16,000,000 il-Mike Minor 10,000,000 il-Luis Castillo 7,350,000 Tommy Pham 6,000,000 Tyler Mahle 5,200,000 il-Donovan Solano 4,500,000 Tyler Naquin 4,025,000 Kyle Farmer 3,155,000 Justin Wilson 2,300,000 Hunter Strickland 1,825,000 Luis Cessa 1,800,000 il-arb-Luke Sims 1,400,000 Nick Senzel 1,250,000 Colin Moran 1,000,000 Jeff Hoffman 925,000 Brandon Drury 900,000 Buck Farmer 850,000 Jonathan India 760,000 il-Tejay Antone 720,000 Aristides Aquino 720,000 il-Justin Dunn 720,000 Tyler Stephenson 720,000 Jake Fraley 710,000 il-Max Schrock 710,000 Vladimir Gutierrez 707,500 il-Jose Barrero 702,500 Ryan Hendrix 702,500 Antonio Santillan 702,500 Art Warren 702,500 Alexis Diaz 700,000 Daniel Duarte 700,000 Aramis Garcia 700,000 Hunter Greene 700,000 Dauri Moreta 700,000 Reiver Sanmartin 700,000 ——— COLORADO ROCKIES Charlie Blackmon $21,000,000 Kris Bryant 18,000,000 German Marquez 11,300,000 Randal Grichuk 10,333,333 Antonio Senzatela 7,250,000 arb-Kyle Freeland 7,112,500 C.J. Cron 7,000,000 il-Scott Oberg 7,000,000 Jose Iglesias 5,000,000 Ryan McMahon 5,000,000 Daniel Bard 4,400,000 Alex Colome 4,150,000 Carlos Estevez 3,025,000 Elias Diaz 3,000,000 Chad Kuhl 3,000,000 Garrett Hampson 1,862,500 il-Robert Stephenson 1,280,000 Jhoulys Chacin 1,250,000 Tyler Kinley 1,025,000 il-Peter Lambert 762,500 Ty Blach 750,000 Austin Gomber 710,000 Brendan Rodgers 710,000 Yonathan Daza 705,000 Ashton Goudeau 705,000 Sam Hilliard 705,000 Dom Nunez 705,000 Jordan Sheffield 705,000 il-Lucas Gilbreath 702,000 Connor Joe 702,000 Justin Lawrence 702,000 Alan Trejo 702,000 il-Ryan Rolison 700,000 ——— LOS ANGELES DODGERS rl-Trevor Bauer $32,000,000 David Price 32,000,000 Freddie Freeman 25,440,196 Trea Turner 21,000,000 Justin Turner 19,579,357 Mookie Betts 18,658,692 Cody Bellinger 17,000,000 Clayton Kershaw 17,000,000 Craig Kimbrel 16,000,000 Chris Taylor 15,000,000 Max Muncy 13,000,000 Andrew Heaney 8,500,000 Tyler Anderson 8,000,000 Blake Treinen 8,000,000 Julio Urias 8,000,000 Walker Buehler 7,250,000 Daniel Hudson 6,000,000 il-Tommy Kahnle 3,725,000 il-Danny Duffy 3,000,000 Austin Barnes 2,750,000 Hanser Alberto 1,600,000 il-Caleb Ferguson 762,500 il-Dustin May 730,000 Edwin Rios 730,000 Will Smith 730,000 Tony Gonsolin 720,000 il-Victor Gonzalez 720,000 Brusdar Graterol 720,000 Gavin Lux 720,000 Evan Phillips 720,000 Alex Vesia 720,000 Justin Bruihl 710,000 Garrett Cleavinger 710,000 Mitch White 710,000 il-Jimmy Nelson 700,000 ——— MIAMI MARLINS Avisail Garcia $12,000,000 Jorge Soler 12,000,000 Jesus Aguilar 7,300,000 Miguel Rojas 5,000,000 arb-Joey Wendle 4,625,000 Brian Anderson 4,475,000 Sandy Alcantara 3,800,000 Anthony Bass 3,000,000 il-Dylan Floro 3,000,000 arb-Jacob Stallings 2,775,000 Garrett Cooper 2,500,000 arb-Pablo Lopez 2,450,000 Richard Bleier 2,250,000 Elieser Hernandez 1,325,000 Jon Berti 1,200,000 Tanner Scott 1,050,000 Shawn Armstrong 1,000,000 Trevor Rogers 722,000 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 718,000 Jesus Luzardo 715,000 Anthony Bender 713,000 Cole Sulser 711,000 Steven Okert 709,000 Jesus Sanchez 709,000 Bryan De La Cruz 706,000 Louis Head 706,000 Daniel Castano 705,000 Cody Poteet 704,000 il-Sean Guenther 703,000 il-Jose Devers 702,000 Payton Henry 702,000 ——— MILWAUKEE BREWERS Christian Yelich $24,316,961 Lorenzo Cain 17,801,121 Josh Hader 11,000,000 Andrew McCutchen 8,500,000 Kolten Wong 8,500,000 Hunter Renfroe 7,650,000 Brandon Woodruff 6,800,000 Corbin Burnes 6,500,000 Omar Narvaez 5,000,000 Willy Adames 4,600,000 Brent Suter 2,700,000 il-Luis Urias 2,550,000 Freddy Peralta 2,484,960 arb-Adrian Houser 2,425,000 Eric Lauer 2,425,000 Victor Caratini 2,000,000 Rowdy Tellez 1,940,000 Jace Peterson 1,825,000 Brad Boxberger 1,750,000 Jose Urena 1,250,000 rl-Pedro Severino 950,000 Trevor Gott 725,000 Devin Williams 714,500 Tyrone Taylor 711,100 Jake Cousins 706,400 Mike Brosseau 706,300 Keston Hiura 705,100 Hoby Milner 705,100 Aaron Ashby 704,500 il-Justin Topa 702,200 Jandel Gustave 700,000

