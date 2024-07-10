NATO Summit in DC: Road closures | Traveling around the White House | China called a ‘decisive enabler’ of Russia | Nearby businesses react
Live Radio
Home » MLB News » Adolis García to represent…

Adolis García to represent host Rangers in Home Run Derby, Teoscar Hernández completes 8-man field

The Associated Press

July 10, 2024, 9:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Texas Rangers' Adolis García drives in two runs with a double in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP/John Bazemore)

NEW YORK (AP) — Adolis García will represent the host Texas Rangers in Monday night’s Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández completed the eight-man field.

García was knocked out by Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena last year in the first round at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Two Rangers have won the derby: Ruben Sierra and Cincinnati’s Eric Davis were co-winners in 1989 at Anaheim Stadium, and Juan Gonzalez won in 1993 at Baltimore’s Camden Yards.

The New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm, Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson, Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna, Cleveland’s José Ramírez and Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. previously committed to the competition.

García, last year’s AL Championship Series MVP, is the only player in the derby who wasn’t selected to the All-Star Game.

Alonso will participate in his fifth straight Home Run Derby, trying to win for the third time.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up